2017 Bandera Music Hall of Fame Scholarship presented
The Bandera Music Hall of Fame President Karen Lucia and board members Boone Holding and Janice Taylor were honored to present Summer Hughes with the 2017 Music Scholarship at the Bandera High School Scholarship Ceremony. Summer has been active in music and received numerous awards throughout her high school years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Bandera Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13)
|33 min
|Student Nurse
|4
|San Antonio woman accused of hitting boyfriend ...
|6 hr
|l_Ol_
|1
|Curtise Swing
|9 hr
|Jess
|1
|The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|Reload
|81
|BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland
|12 hr
|Slappy Crackers
|6
|Tink-a-Taco
|13 hr
|Slappy Beanies
|7
|Does anyone know B. Guerrero
|Wed
|Texas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bandera Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC