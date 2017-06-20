2017 Bandera Music Hall of Fame Schol...

2017 Bandera Music Hall of Fame Scholarship presented

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

The Bandera Music Hall of Fame President Karen Lucia and board members Boone Holding and Janice Taylor were honored to present Summer Hughes with the 2017 Music Scholarship at the Bandera High School Scholarship Ceremony. Summer has been active in music and received numerous awards throughout her high school years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13) 33 min Student Nurse 4
News San Antonio woman accused of hitting boyfriend ... 6 hr l_Ol_ 1
Curtise Swing 9 hr Jess 1
The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11) 11 hr Reload 81
BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland 12 hr Slappy Crackers 6
Tink-a-Taco 13 hr Slappy Beanies 7
Does anyone know B. Guerrero Wed Texas 2
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,597 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC