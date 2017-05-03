Three local nonprofits participate in the Big Give May 4
The Big Give S.A. is a 24-hour day of giving that takes place from midnight to midnight one day each year. With hundreds of local nonprofits represented over a dozen counties, there is certainly a cause to fit your passion.
