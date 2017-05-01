She vanished 7 years ago, but Spring ...

She vanished 7 years ago, but Spring family refuses to give up search

Alexandria "Ali" Lowitzer, 16, disappeared after getting off her school bus in Spring April 26, 2010. Since then, her parents have sought to keep the case in the public eye through billboards and a website.

