Locals inducted to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Carol Rustowicz of Bandera was initiated at The University of Texas at San Antonio Matthew Halfacre of Lakehills was initiated at University of Alaska Fairbanks These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
