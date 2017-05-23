Honoring our Veterans on Memorial Day

For nearly 150 years, Americans have gathered in late spring to honor the sacrifice of those who have given their lives in service to their country. What began as "Decoration Day" with dozens of informal commemorations of those killed in the Civil War has grown to become one of the nation's most solemn and hallowed holidays.

