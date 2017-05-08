German family visits camp where fathe...

German family visits camp where father held as POW

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Mexia Daily News

By Roxanne Thompson Staff Writer A German fellow and his family traveled to Mexia last week to see the former POW camp where his father was held captive by the United States during World War II. Eyke and his wife, Beate , Isensee , and their daughter, Karen Isensee, flew to Houston and first visited Bandera, northwest of San Antonio, to enjoy horseback riding; then drove through Mexia on their way back to Houston, hoping they might get a glimpse of the former camp, where Eyke's father, Wilhelm Isensee, spent three years of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 1 hr Slappy McGee 95
Hot teen 2 hr Johnny 1
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 2 hr Fab 168
Seeking A Lactating Man 4 hr Quavontae 9
radio stations 4 hr C0MM0N SENSE 3
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 7 hr The Joker 7,950
Cassandra vasquez (Jan '16) 8 hr She sux good 3
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC