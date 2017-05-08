Driver faces intoxication assault, ma...

Driver faces intoxication assault, manslaughter charges

A traffic report reveals that an alleged drunken driver was speeding and ignored a traffic signal before a fatal collision early Sunday on the Northwest Side. Rita Barbara Martinez , 60, was pronounced dead by EMS at approximately 2:41 a.m. at the intersection of Bandera and Evers roads, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.

