Driver faces intoxication assault, manslaughter charges
A traffic report reveals that an alleged drunken driver was speeding and ignored a traffic signal before a fatal collision early Sunday on the Northwest Side. Rita Barbara Martinez , 60, was pronounced dead by EMS at approximately 2:41 a.m. at the intersection of Bandera and Evers roads, the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed.
