Community briefs - Southside Reporter

Young basketball players in the San Antonio and Austin areas can register for Spurs Summer Basketball Camps, which begin June 5 and continue throughout the summer. San Antonio Spurs Basketball Camps provide instruction for male and female players ages 6-18, with both day and overnight sessions available.

