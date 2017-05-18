BMS launches hot air balloons
The Bandera Middle School STEM class concluded their unit on density, buoyancy, and parti-cle motion with a balloon launch. The geometry of building a balloon was discussed as well as a connection to historical events during the Cold War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bandera Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial opens for salesman accused in fatal shoot...
|6 hr
|l_Ol_
|1
|Ex-BCSO deputy who allegedly confessed to sexua...
|6 hr
|l_Ol_
|1
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|10 hr
|Real Farts
|5
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|14 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,968
|Hot teen
|21 hr
|Friend
|2
|Jacob scott
|21 hr
|Friend
|1
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|Wed
|cristal
|141
Find what you want!
Search Bandera Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC