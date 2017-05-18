BMS launches hot air balloons

BMS launches hot air balloons

Read more: The Bandera County Courier

The Bandera Middle School STEM class concluded their unit on density, buoyancy, and parti-cle motion with a balloon launch. The geometry of building a balloon was discussed as well as a connection to historical events during the Cold War.

