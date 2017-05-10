BHS teens in the drivers' seat

BHS teens in the drivers' seat

The Bandera High School Teens in the Drivers' Seat sponsored by the Mary Welch Chapter of the National Honor Society of Bandera High School has placed third in the statewide Teens in the Drivers' Seat Cup and earned a $500 cash prize for BHS. Here the group is joined by their sponsor, at left, Mrs. Ginger Frye.

