BEC urges members to join grassroots ...

BEC urges members to join grassroots movement towards high speed internet

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

Bandera Electric Cooperative members received something extra in their recent monthly bill-a brochure explaining their attempt to "bridge the digital divide" by implementing and offering a new service called BEC Fiber. "Seventy-eight years ago, Bandera Electric Cooperative was born out of the courage and determination of local leaders to bring electricity to the rural Texas Hill Country," BEC Representative said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... 7 hr Family 19
No Plea Bargain For Micheal Paul Odom (Jun '11) Wed Ladywolf 55
Seeking A Lactating Man Still Wed Family 4
Garden Valley Mobile Home Park (Jan '13) Tue Veronica 11
News Professor in San Antonio gears up to study mosq... Tue Slappy McGee 1
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... Tue Quavontae 110
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) Tue TOMMY 7,954
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,925 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC