BCRW guest speaker for May, JP Eino Zapata
Eino Zapata to Speak on Probate Bandera County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Eino Zapata will be the keynote speaker at the monthly meeting of the Bandera County Republican Women on Thursday, May 4. Mr. Zapata will answer any questions about what probate is, who has to go through it, what has to go through it. As well as Justice of the Peace, Mr. Zapata has been an attorney in Bandera for many years.
