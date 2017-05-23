Bandera's Korean Veterans ... not forgotten

Growing up in the 1950's and 1960's I heard a lot about World War II and of course I saw lots of World War II movies. I also knew of and was aware of the Korean War, but it seems not as much attention was given to that war as the big war, and with the escalation of the Vietnam conflict in the early 1960's, the Korean War was often overlooked.

