Bandera to host National GWCT Convention

To further interest in Bandera's participation in the Great Western Cattle Trail, Bandera has been selected to host the 2017 Great Western Cattle Trail National Convention in August. The National Convention of the Great Western Cattle Trail National Association will include displays of historical documents, guest speakers from the US Department of the Interior, the Great Western Cattle Trail Association, True West Magazine and a representative from the Chisholm Trail, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

