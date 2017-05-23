Bandera Masonic Lodge to host open house
Bandera's Masonic Lodge will host an open house May 27 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Lodge's headquarters, located on State Highway 173 South. Anyone interested in learning more about Masonic practices is welcome to attend and enjoy free refreshments.
