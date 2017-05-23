Bandera Historical Rides to celebrate with ribbon cutting at Bubba
Bandera Historical Rides will celebrate an official ribbon cutting on Saturday, June 3, from 12pm to 3pm, at Bubba's Barn located on 9th and Maple Street. The celebration will include live music, pony rides, paint the pony, horse shoe games, roping trials and nail the tail to the mule.
