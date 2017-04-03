Town Mountain Miniatures Museum opens doors to small world
After half a century in the making, Town Mountain Miniatures Museum, located at 1010 Hackberry Street in Bandera, celebrated a ribbon cutting and official opening this past Thursday, with about 40 guests and visitors enjoying tours and refreshments. "For more than forty years, I have been a miniature vignette/dollhouse artisan, designer, builder, workshop giver and taker and, above all, a collector," museum owner and native Banderan Patty Callahan Adamson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Bandera Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Snitch in white house
|3 hr
|Slappa Bean Dip
|4
|once again!!!
|3 hr
|Slaps Bean Dip
|2
|Freds Fish Fry (Jan '12)
|12 hr
|Kevin
|16
|La tranny from Califas se metio en la concha lol
|13 hr
|Stie
|2
|Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Yea we will see
|267
|Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Chapel
|15
|Review: Prime Imports Auto Boutique (Mar '15)
|Tue
|realdeal
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bandera Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC