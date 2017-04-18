Style served with a little piece of history at Hair Unlimited

As soon as you walk through the doors of Hair Unlimited, customers are greeted with a part of Bandera history indicative of the name Cowboy Capitol of the World. Among many other artifacts, hanging on the wall above the mirror is owner/stylist Eva Adamietz's photograph of all the participants of the 1943 World Rodeo Championships, in which her grandfather Lem Reeves is pictured next to greats like Roy Rogers and Gene Autry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.