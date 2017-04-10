San Antonio Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts fan out across city to
A gray Nissan Xterra, its hazard lights blinking, stopped Saturday morning on a far-Northwest Side neighborhood street, where a 16-year-old Boy Scout and his buddy jumped out, trotted to a front porch and quickly returned, toting a paper grocery stack packed with nonperishable food. They stacked the bag in the back of the vehicle, next to several others they'd already collected, as they made their rounds in the neighborhood as part of an annual service project aimed at helping people who are hungry.
