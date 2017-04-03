Relay For Life
Relay For Life will be held at Bandera High School Stadium on April 29 and April 30. The Opening Ceremony will start at 7 pm The closing Cere-mony will begin around 1:30 am. Make sure you sign up online or let committee members know so the paperwork may be filled out.
