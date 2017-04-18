Red Cross installs Free Smoke Detectors April 22nd

Home Fires Are #1 Disaster Responded to by Red Cross in the U.S. The American Red Cross Serving the Texas Hill Country and its partners will install free smoke alarms and distribute fire safety information on April 22, as part of its nationwide Home Fire Campaign to reduce the number of home fire deaths and injuries. Anyone can sign up to volunteer for this event by calling the American Red Cross Serving the Texas Hill Country at 612-2557.

