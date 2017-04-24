Part 2 - Newtonville, the African-American Settlement of Bandera County

Courtesy of the Bandera County Archives Cancelled receipt for payment of repairs to School Number Three, in District Number One. Known by record to be buried in the Bertha Tryon-Hendrick Arnold Cemetery are: Mary Jackson, who died on November 20, 1925 and was buried in the "Negro Cemetery" on November 11, 1925, by J.F. Langford.

