Part 1 - " Newtonville, The African - American Settlement of Bandera County
Pictured: Jeff Cooksey, Jr.'s home place The People This is a post, Civil War , history of American citizens that is being researched in a professional and earnest way by the Bandera County Historical Commission. The following information comes from the U. S. Census, State Archives, County Archives, Criminal, Civil, Death, Probate, Inquest, Preemption Survey, School, Deed and Commissioner's Court records of Bandera County, Texas.
