National Library Week 2017

23 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

National Library Week will be observed April 9-15, 2017 with the theme, "Libraries Change Lives and Communities." First Sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April.

