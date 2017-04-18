Please join us April 30, at 2:30 pm at First United Methodist Church in Bandera, located at 1103 Cedar St, Bandera, for an exciting live Hill Country concert to benefit Polly's Schoolhouse. Celebrated vocalist and musician, Dr. Raquel Mora Martinez will perform songs using her unique musical style and talent which will highlight spiritual and cultural heritage.

