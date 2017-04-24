Keeping Up With Medina Matters

STEM studies take root in third grade classroom In the tradition and spirit of super-resourceful, equal-opportunity-driven public school educators, MISD third grade teacher Kristin Montague took the initiative to raise funds to upgrade her classroom with cutting edge, 21st Century teaching tools: an XYZ da Vinci 3d printer and three Makeblock robot kits. Montague said that students will now be able to implement their knowledge of scaled proportions to create 3d models.

