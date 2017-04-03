H-E-B recalls ground beef at West Side store
B has issued a precautionary recall of ground beef sold at a West Side store, according to a company release. The issue - possible "metal material in the product" - potentially affects all ground beef packaged on foam trays that was sold at the Bandera and Loop 1604 H-E-B on April 7 with a timestamp between 7-9 a.m., the release said.
