Fish Sale and New Office Location
The Bandera Soil and Water Conservation District is planning a Spring Fish Sale with delivery on May 5. The delivery will be at Mansfield Park as has happened before. However, the Bandera SWCD and NRCS has moved to a new office location at 1138 Main Street in Bandera between CVS and the Postal Express in the old location of the Bandera Courier.
