Cailloux Foundation Scholarships awarded

Trevor Karnes of Bandera is one of 66 freshmen through senior level students participating as scholarship recipients enrolled in four-year public or private colleges or universities in Texas. The Cailloux Foundation in Kerrville, Texas, has awarded 13 college scholarships to area students.

