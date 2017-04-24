BUMC Celebrates 150 years of service
The Bandera United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years of mission and ministry on April 28, 29 and 30. Starting as an open-air ministry in the late 1850s under the leadership of Daniel Rugh the congregation progressed from sermons from a wagon carried altar to the first Methodist circuit-riding preacher, John Wesley DeVilbiss in 1861 when they began to organize a formal church. In 1867, the Bishop of the West Texas Annual Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church South authorized the district to charter the Methodist Church in Bandera.
