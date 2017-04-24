BUMC Celebrates 150 years of service

BUMC Celebrates 150 years of service

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

The Bandera United Methodist Church will celebrate 150 years of mission and ministry on April 28, 29 and 30. Starting as an open-air ministry in the late 1850s under the leadership of Daniel Rugh the congregation progressed from sermons from a wagon carried altar to the first Methodist circuit-riding preacher, John Wesley DeVilbiss in 1861 when they began to organize a formal church. In 1867, the Bishop of the West Texas Annual Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church South authorized the district to charter the Methodist Church in Bandera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 8 hr butters_ 44
Mayor Ivy Taylor: Atheists Are ‘Broken People’ ... 11 hr Mexican 8
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 12 hr The Joker 7,942
santikos embassy 14 hr Trey 2
Why are San Antonians so damn fat? (Feb '11) 15 hr Little Johnny Da ... 89
TRUMP: Private land to be seized to build borde... 16 hr Mean 12
need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12) Wed MyohMy 100
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,617,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC