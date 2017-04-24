Ally's offers smoothies, shakes & hea...

Ally's offers smoothies, shakes & healthy snacks

With the goal of bringing a healthy option to the Bandera community, Rosario Esquivel opened Ally's, a smoothie, shake and healthy snack restaurant, on April 8, at 1211 Cotton Wood Street. "I have always loved making healthy smoothies and shakes for myself as a supplement to a meal" Esquivel said.

