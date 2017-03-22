What everyone should know about illeg...

What everyone should know about illegal immigration

Fidel C. Ramirez, a 20 year resident of the Texas Hill Country, born and raised on the Texas-Mexican border, will lead a non partisan discussion addressing our long term national problem, illegal immigration. The brown bag lunch forum will be held beginning at 10 am Saturday, April 1 in the Bandera Electric Cooperative Community Room located at 3172 St Hwy 16 N, Bandera.

