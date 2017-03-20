Texas Rangers investigating fatal shooting of suspect by Bandera

The Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal shooting last week of a Pipe Creek man by a Bandera County deputy who was responding to a disturbance call on property where the man lived. Michael Sanders , 47, was killed Thursday night after allegedly brandishing a knife during a confrontation with the unidentified deputy in the 1000 block of Rio Ranchero in Pipe Creek, according to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.