TBF invest in technical school scholarships

1 hr ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

To ensure a bright future for its members in Bandera County and across the state Texas Farm Bureau recently invested $35,000 in scholarship funds for students of Texas State Technical College . The initial investment is targeted to help Bandera County Farm Bureau members follow their dreams while building a skilled workforce.

