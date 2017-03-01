Silver Spur Skate Park Breaks Ground ...

Silver Spur Skate Park Breaks Ground for May opening

Members of Bandera's City Council and the Economic Development Corporation, along with students from the Boys and Girls Club, broke ground at the site of the new Silver Spur Skate Park located at the corner lot of 9th and Maple, across the street from the Boys and Girls Club, this past Wednesday. The EDC recently funded an additional $60,000 to the Silver Spur Skate Park Trust Fund, bringing the balance to $134,588.05 to build the park that is projected to be completed by May 6. City Council members Toni Kunz and Rebecca Gibson raised another $1,900 at Cowboy Mardi Gras to put towards the additional $3,200 needed for a 16 ft grind radius.

