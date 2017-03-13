New wheelchair for Cedar Creek residents

"Wayne "Lucky" Yourman and members of the Hill Country Chapter of Gypsy M/C International presented this electric wheelchair to Sharon Hamel of Cedar Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bandera.

