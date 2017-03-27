Missing San Antonio teen last seen on far NW Side believed to be

Local authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who may be with a 22-year-old man and has been missing from her home on the far Northwest Side since Wednesday, Bexar County officials said. Gabriella Sanders, 13, is believed to be with Logan Carter, a white male in a black Subaru with Vermont license plates reading GBT894.

