Missing San Antonio teen last seen on...

Missing San Antonio teen last seen on far NW Side believed to be

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Local authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl who may be with a 22-year-old man and has been missing from her home on the far Northwest Side since Wednesday, Bexar County officials said. Gabriella Sanders, 13, is believed to be with Logan Carter, a white male in a black Subaru with Vermont license plates reading GBT894.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,869
Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10) 2 hr Big 805 259
Best doctor that understands your needs 13 hr Jesse 4
News Collision with Church Bus, Pickup Leaves 13 Dea... 19 hr cristal 1
jesse servin aka jay (Jun '14) Thu Playa4lyfe 6
players club (Aug '12) Thu Strech marks 28
Yristan Thu Boyfriend 4
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,300 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC