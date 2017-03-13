Masonic Lodge No. 1123 Presents Winners

Fifth Grade Essay winner Hudson Jackson from Alkek Elementary is congratulated by Masonic Lodge Marshall Harry Harris as Worshipful Master Dan Mendez and Senior Steward Richard McDonald look on. Hudson was awarded an iPad Air 2 tablet for winning the Essay Contest at Alkek Elementary.

