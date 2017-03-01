Hill Country Flowers and Gifts features bridal boutique
Hill Country Flowers and Gifts, Bandera's newest florist located at 1207 Cottonwood, uniquely offers a bridal boutique and a wedding planner that can take care of everything from the bride's bouquet to completely decorated tables and chairs for the reception. With a soft opening during Valentine's week, Hill Country Flowers and Gifts will celebrate its Grand Opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, March 17, at 6:30 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Bandera Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|7 min
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,772
|What if white people left the United States (Nov '13)
|3 hr
|mean
|57
|Best Mexican food
|15 hr
|Hungryman
|1
|A Cracker throwing Crackers
|15 hr
|califas tranny
|2
|Harlandale
|17 hr
|The Truth
|8
|Impeach Trump
|21 hr
|Rick grande
|31
|Harlandale High School
|Wed
|mean
|8
Find what you want!
Search Bandera Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC