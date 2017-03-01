Hill Country Flowers and Gifts features bridal boutique

Hill Country Flowers and Gifts, Bandera's newest florist located at 1207 Cottonwood, uniquely offers a bridal boutique and a wedding planner that can take care of everything from the bride's bouquet to completely decorated tables and chairs for the reception. With a soft opening during Valentine's week, Hill Country Flowers and Gifts will celebrate its Grand Opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, March 17, at 6:30 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.