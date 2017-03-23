Hill Country Flowers and Gifts cuts ribbon
Martha Chandler, florist and wedding coordinator of Hill Country Flowers and Gifts celebrated her Grand Opening with a Bandera County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting on Friday, March 17. The floral and gift shop located at 1207 Cottonwood St in Bandera also features a full service Bridal Boutique including gowns, veils and more.
