Hill Country Flowers and Gifts cuts ribbon

Martha Chandler, florist and wedding coordinator of Hill Country Flowers and Gifts celebrated her Grand Opening with a Bandera County Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting on Friday, March 17. The floral and gift shop located at 1207 Cottonwood St in Bandera also features a full service Bridal Boutique including gowns, veils and more.

