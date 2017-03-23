Hensley Enterprises provides honey, pecans and a friendly wave

All weekend travelers leaving or entering Bandera on Highway 16 North, are greeted with a friendly wave and a big smile from Karen Hensley of Hensley Enterprises. For the past 20 years, the native Banderian has spent every Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 5 pm, standing by the highway in front of her store located at 2355 Highway 16 North, waving at passerby's and encouraging them to stop and try her homegrown pecans and local honey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.