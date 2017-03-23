Hensley Enterprises provides honey, p...

Hensley Enterprises provides honey, pecans and a friendly wave

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

All weekend travelers leaving or entering Bandera on Highway 16 North, are greeted with a friendly wave and a big smile from Karen Hensley of Hensley Enterprises. For the past 20 years, the native Banderian has spent every Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 5 pm, standing by the highway in front of her store located at 2355 Highway 16 North, waving at passerby's and encouraging them to stop and try her homegrown pecans and local honey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 5 min Slappy McGee 67
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 2 hr hey greg 7,827
Lookin for drugs (Apr '14) 10 hr Truthfully 27
Psycho lying Trump 10 hr Lol yea 5
Sash Sulli aka Sasha Sullivan aka tejano reject... Wed La Verdad 1
Deport Phillipinos Wed Just saying 19
Bandido mc and Iron Order MC (Feb '10) Wed Suicide17 467
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC