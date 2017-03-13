Hear Bruce Robison's Rowdy New 'Rock and Roll Honky Tonk Ramblin' Man'
Bandera, Texas, bills itself as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," so it's hardly shocking that the dance-hall culture of the picturesque Hill Country town was - and remains - an influential element in the music of Bandera native Bruce Robison. With the rollicking "Rock and Roll Honky Tonk Ramblin' Man," the first single from the upcoming Bruce Robison and the Back Porch Band , due in stores on April 28th, the country hitmaker puts a delectable acoustic spin on the kind of floor-fillers that have emanated from Texas dance halls for decades.
