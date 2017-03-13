Hear Bruce Robison's Rowdy New 'Rock ...

Hear Bruce Robison's Rowdy New 'Rock and Roll Honky Tonk Ramblin' Man'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RollingStone

Bandera, Texas, bills itself as the "Cowboy Capital of the World," so it's hardly shocking that the dance-hall culture of the picturesque Hill Country town was - and remains - an influential element in the music of Bandera native Bruce Robison. With the rollicking "Rock and Roll Honky Tonk Ramblin' Man," the first single from the upcoming Bruce Robison and the Back Porch Band , due in stores on April 28th, the country hitmaker puts a delectable acoustic spin on the kind of floor-fillers that have emanated from Texas dance halls for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... 1 hr Slappy McGee 4
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 4 hr INFO GIRL 7,797
family incest (Mar '13) 19 hr I know 35
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 21 hr Slapping Pappy 38
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... 21 hr L0LZ 20
News Distinct tattoo leads police to suspect in rest... Mon Jose Dryback 2
Real Incest/Taboo Talk in Leon Valley Sun Omg 4
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC