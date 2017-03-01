Goodley receives gift relating to Polish Solidarity movement

By Gail Joiner BCC Publisher Bandera County Sister Partnership Association was formed in 2004 with Elenora Goodley as the prime mover behind the sister city-county international outreach movement with the City of Bandera and Bandera County as active participants. In 2004, then-Mayor Denise Griffin appointed Goodley as City of Bandera Sister Cities Ambassador, enabling her to negotiate and help establish a sister city - county partnership with Strzelce Opolskie, Poland, homeland of many of Bandera County's early Polish settlers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.