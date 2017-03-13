Garden Gourmet program slated for April 12
Paul Schattenberg [email protected] A Garden Gourmet program will be held from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm April 12 at the Don Strange Ranch, 103 Waring Welfare Road, in Boerne. The program, which has the theme Preserving and Serving the Harvest, is part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service's statewide Backyard Basics initiative to help Texans learn how to grow, prepare and preserve their own food.
