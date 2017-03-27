Former Courier contributor earns distinction at UNT
Former Courier contributor, Brady Lewis Keane of Bandera has been named to the President's List for the 2016 fall semester at the University of North Texas in recognition of his outstanding academic work. Brady is a 2015 graduate of Bandera High School.
