Early jail breaks from the 1881 jail

Early jail breaks from the 1881 jail

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

This photo shows the patch job in the wall where the prisoners made their escape from the holding cell. They used a crow bar to gain entry into the hallway of the jail by removing the stones in the cell wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 34 min Purge white trash 9
News S.A. attorney's 'El Pendejo' Trump Fiesta medal... 12 hr Nancy 1
Slappy McGee is la tranny from Califas who stil... 13 hr Stupid Green Gross 5
Awwww... 13 hr Stupid Green Gross 9
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) Wed The Joker 7,790
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... Tue cristal 14
Support Your Local Bandidos Mc (Oct '10) Tue clcartrr45 167
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC