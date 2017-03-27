Early airplane crashes in and around ...

Early airplane crashes in and around Bandera County

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Bandera County Courier

Airplanes where flying over Bandera County as early as the early 1920's. The first plane crash that I am aware of happened after a plane landed with engine trouble and while attempting to take off the plane struck the barn on the Johnson place and crash landed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bandera Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 hr Shut up already 7,861
Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11) Tue donna giovanniello 14
Porn video booths Tue Dcanal54441 2
Mi gancho está en el agua... Tue Slapping Beans 247 1
Yristan Tue Jesse 1
need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12) Tue Durale 94
Lookin for drugs (Apr '14) Mar 27 Okay 33
See all Bandera Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bandera Forum Now

Bandera Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bandera Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bandera, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,654 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC