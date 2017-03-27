Early airplane crashes in and around Bandera County
Airplanes where flying over Bandera County as early as the early 1920's. The first plane crash that I am aware of happened after a plane landed with engine trouble and while attempting to take off the plane struck the barn on the Johnson place and crash landed.
