Dixie Dude Ranch recognized by Texas Congress

The Dixie Dude Ranch in Bandera, received special recognition by the County Commissioners' Court at their regular meeting, Thursday, Feb. 23, after being recognized, by Congress and in conjunction with the Bandera County Historical Commission and the Texas Historical Commission, as a Texas Treasure Business Award recipient. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Senator Dawn Buckingham and Representative Andrew S Murr recognized Dixie Dude Ranch with a Texas Treasure Business Award from the Texas Historical Commission .

