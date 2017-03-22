Building a community under the big top

Excited children of all ages watched the blue and gold striped big top tent rise and fill the morning horizon at Mansfield Park this past Wednesday, March 8, as Bandera welcomed Carson & Barnes Circus Saurus, the "world's biggest Big Top show," celebrating its 81st Anniversary touring North America. "Watching the Big Top go up is a show on its own," Ringmaster and lifetime member of the Carson & Barnes Circus family Erik Bautista said.

