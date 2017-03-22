BCRW makes donations

BCRW makes donations

This is the third year Bandera County RW have donated funds to the American Legion Auxiliaries to sponsor students to attend the Girls State Program. This year we are pleased to fund sponsorships for two girls, one from the Bandera Auxiliary and one from the Lakehills Auxiliary.

